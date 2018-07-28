Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Lake County (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Warwick Saupold for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Taylor Motter outright to Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Addison Reed to Rochester for a rehab assignment. Recalled 3B Miguel Sano and LHP Gabriel Moya from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP J.A. Happ as 26th man.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Ryan Rua on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Brandon Mann to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Ariel Jurado from Frisco (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP Cory Mazzoni from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Sam Howard to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Alex Verdugo to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated OF Yasiel Puig from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated INF Brad Miller for assignment. Optioned OF Keon Broxton to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reinstated RHP Matt Albers from the 10-day DL. Sent RHP Zach Davies to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 2B Eric Sogard to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed LHP Adam Morgan on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios and OF Roman Quinn from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES— Placed 1B/OF Josh Bell on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF/1B Jose Osuna and OF Austin Meadows from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 25.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Quinn DiPasquale.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Luis Pollorena and RHP Mark Seyler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Chris Gonzalez. Signed TE Josiah Price. Named Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko co-offensive line coaches and Todd Downing tight ends coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Shaneil Jenkins. Released DL Courtney Upshaw.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Oday Aboushi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Brady Skjei on a six-year contract.

