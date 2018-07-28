Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent LHP Andrew Miller to Lake County (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Johnny Barbato to Toledo (IL). Designated RHP Warwick Saupold for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Andres Machado from Northwest Arkansas (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned SS Taylor Motter outright to Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Addison Reed to Rochester for a rehab assignment. Recalled 3B Miguel Sano and LHP Gabriel Moya from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated LHP J.A. Happ as 26th man. Acquired 1B Luke Voit and international signing bonus pool money from the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Chasen Shreve and RHP Giovanny Gallegos.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Ryan Rua on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Brandon Mann to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Ariel Jurado from Frisco (TL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP Cory Mazzoni from Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Sam Howard to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned OF Alex Verdugo to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated OF Yasiel Puig from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated INF Brad Miller for assignment. Optioned OF Keon Broxton to Colorado Springs (PCL). Reinstated RHP Matt Albers from the 10-day DL. Sent RHP Zach Davies to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment. Signed 2B Eric Sogard to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed LHP Adam Morgan on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios and OF Roman Quinn from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES— Placed 1B/OF Josh Bell on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF/1B Jose Osuna and OF Austin Meadows from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 25.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Quinn DiPasquale.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Luis Pollorena and RHP Mark Seyler.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived G Chris Gonzalez. Signed TE Josiah Price. Named Clancy Barone and Andrew Janocko co-offensive line coaches and Todd Downing tight ends coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Shaneil Jenkins. Released DL Courtney Upshaw.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed OL Oday Aboushi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Brady Skjei on a six-year contract.

