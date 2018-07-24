Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Senator tells USOC to take legal responsibility for abuse

July 24, 2018 5:40 pm
 
A senator called on the U.S. Olympic Committee to cease trying to be dropped as a defendant in sex-abuse lawsuits filed by gold-medal gymnasts, saying “part of accepting moral responsibility is to accept legal responsibility” for the crimes committed by Larry Nassar.

At a hearing Tuesday in Washington, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut criticized the USOC’s acting CEO, Susanne Lyons, for signing off on last week’s motions to have the USOC removed from lawsuits involving Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and McKayla Maroney.

Lyons said the USOC does believe it has responsibility for the crimes committed by the former USA Gymnastics doctor, but that the questions raised in the motions are legal, not moral or ethical.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for child pornography and other crimes after hundreds of women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical care. He was a longtime sports doctor at Michigan State University.

Lyons testified alongside USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry and interim Michigan State president John Engler, who was criticized for insensitive emails and comments he made during negotiations that produced a $500 million settlement with sex-abuse victims.

