Serbia forward Mitrovic signs permanent deal with Fulham

LONDON (AP) — Serbia’s World Cup forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Fulham on loan from Newcastle in January, signed a permanent deal with the newly-promoted English Premier League club on Monday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but media reports have put it at 22 million pounds ($28.9 million), rising to 27 million pounds ($35.4 million) with add-ons.

“I’m very glad to officially become a Fulham player,” the 23-year-old Mitrovic said after signing a five-year contract. “I’m happy to the moon and back.

“I have love for the fans. They’re amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them. This is a big club and last year we made history, we did big things, and I want to continue this.”

