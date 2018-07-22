Listen Live Sports

Serna pulls Rapids to a 2-2 tie against Real Salt Lake

July 22, 2018 1:39 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dillon Serna’s goal at the 88th minute lifted Colorado to a 2-2 tie against Real Salt Lake on Saturday in a match delayed 45 minutes by rain and lightning.

Serna entered the game at the 85th minute and replaced Kortne Ford. Shortly thereafter, Colorado’s Edgar Castillo put together a run on the left side, weaved through Salt Lake defenders and fired a shot saved by Nick Rimando. Serna continued his run and from a difficult angle at left got the rebound past Rimando.

Damir Kreilach scored in the 11th minute for Salt Lake (9-9-3) on a lunging header off a cross from Joao Plata. Six minutes later, Plata made it a 2-0 contest with his shot off a cross from Jefferson Savarino.

Colorado (4-11-5) regrouped and Jack McBean scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-1 in the 33rd.

