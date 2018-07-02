Listen Live Sports

Seton Hall hires Woodward as assistant basketball coach

July 2, 2018 10:35 am
 
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall has hired Duane Woodward as an assistant basketball coach.

The Big East Conference school announced Monday that Woodward would replace Fred Hill, who left after five seasons on Kevin Willard’s staff to pursue new opportunities.

Woodward spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Monmouth. The New York City native who played at Boston College is expected to help recruit in the metropolitan area.

Woodward has worked at SUNY Maritime, Queens College and Fordham. He was an AAU coach with the New York Panthers for five years. He played professionally in Europe for 13 years in 10 different countries.

Boston College had two NCAA Tournament appearances during his playing days, 1994-98.

