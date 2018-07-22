Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sevastova returns to win Bucharest Open final

July 22, 2018 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two years after being thrashed by Simona Halep in the Bucharest Open final, top-seeded Anastasija Sevastova returned to win the title in straight sets on Sunday.

Sevastova prevailed 7-6 (4), 6-2 on clay over fourth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia, who was playing in her second career WTA final, six years after losing her first.

Sevastova had 30 winners and 28 unforced errors as she won her third singles title.

“I played one of my best matches here,” the Latvian said.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Sevastova failed to win a single game in the 2016 final against Halep. She advanced to Sunday’s final when her semifinal opponent Polona Hercog retired hurt after Sevastova had won the first set.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington