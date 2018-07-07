Severino gets 14th win, Chapman hurt as Yanks beat Jays 8-5

TORONTO (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone would like to see Luis Severino start the All Star game for the American League.

He just wants someone else to take over in the second inning.

Severino pitched five innings to earn his major league-leading 14th win, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge each hit solo home runs, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 Saturday.

Severino (14-2) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and five hits. Two of the hits off Severino were home runs, marking the first time this season that he has allowed more than one homer in a game. Severino has allowed three earned runs or less in 16 consecutive starts.

Advertisement

“He’s been everything you want an ace to be,” Boone said.

The All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday, although starting pitchers for each league won’t be named until the day before the game.

“I’d love to see him start, and go one inning,” Boone said.

Jonathan Holder, David Robertson, Dellin Betances each worked one inning and Aroldis Chapman got the first out of the ninth before leaving with a sore left knee, the same injury that has bothered him for several weeks.

“Just a little more discomfort than what I usually have been feeling,” Champman said through a translator.

With the Yankees ahead by four runs, Boone wasn’t about to take any chances.

“He said he was fine to continue but I just didn’t want to mess with it,” Boone said.

Chasen Shreve finished for New York, giving up a solo homer to Aledmys Diaz.

Gardner connected on left-hander J.A. Happ’s first pitch of the game, the 14th leadoff homer of his career and first time he’s gone deep on the opening pitch.

Judge piled on when he homered on Happ’s fifth pitch, his 25th of the season.

“He does a good job of really painting the corners and mixing his pitches well,” Judge said of Happ.” We were able to capitalize on a couple that were out over the plate.”

Happ (10-5), a potential trade target for the Yankees, had a dreadful audition. He allowed six runs and four hits in 2 2-3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

“You never know what’s speculation, what’s truth, and what has any realistic chance,” Happ said of the trade rumours. “I’m just trying to play and pitch and I’m happy right here.”

Happ matched season-worsts by allowing seven runs and 10 hits in his previous outing, last Sunday against Detroit. It’s the first time in Happ’s career that he has allowed at least six earned runs in consecutive starts. Happ has lost back-to-back outings following a six-game winning streak.

Brandon Drury hit a two-run double in the first and Gardner hit a two-run triple in the fifth before scoring on catcher Luke Maile’s passed ball.

Toronto’s Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer in the second and Randal Grichuk added a solo shot in the fourth.

New York outfielder Aaron Hicks left after four innings because of a sore left hamstring. Clint Frazier came on to play left field in the bottom of the fifth, with Gardner moving from left to center.

Boone said Hicks will get the day off Sunday in the hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Monday’s doubleheader at Baltimore.

Home plate umpire Lance Barrett made two ejections, both in the third inning. Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was ejected for arguing balls and strikes from the bench moments before Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was also tossed for arguing.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Toronto’s Curtis Granderson made a sensational diving catch to retire Kyle Higashioka for the final out of the first.

WALK THIS WAY

The Yankees drew 10 walks, their highest total of 2018. It was the most issued in a single game by the Blue Jays this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: New York recalled Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Hale pitched 5 2-3 innings Friday in relief of RHP Sonny Gray. … C Gary Sanchez (right groin) caught RHP Masahiro Tanaka’s pregame bullpen session and also took two rounds of batting practice. Boone said Sanchez could begin a minor league rehab assignment July 15. … Triple-A RHP Luis Cessa is expected to start the second game of Monday’s doubleheader. Triple-A RHP Jonathan Loaisiga was a candidate for the start but has been ruled out because of a sore shoulder. Boone said Loaisiga had an MRI Friday and will visit New York’s team doctor Monday.

Blue Jays: RHP Rhiner Cruz (right groin) left in the ninth inning. … RHP Preston Guilmet was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Guilmet was designated for assignment Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Domingo German (2-4, 5.37) faces Blue Jays LHP Ryan Borucki (0-1, 2.77) in Sunday’s series finale. German has failed to complete five innings in his past two starts. Borucki made his home debut against Detroit on Monday, allowing two runs and two hits in seven innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.