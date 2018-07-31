Listen Live Sports

Short trade: Diekman from Rangers to DBacks while in Arizona

July 31, 2018 6:03 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Left-hander Jake Diekman went from one clubhouse to the other in Arizona after being dealt by the Texas Rangers to the Diamondbacks just before the non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday.

Diekman struck out two while pitching the ninth inning for Texas in its win at Arizona on Monday night. Diekman was 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA in a team-high 47 appearances for the Rangers this season.

Texas got right-hander Wei-Chieh (Way-Jay) Huang and a player to be named later from Diamondbacks. Huang was assigned to Double-A Frisco.

Arizona designated left-hander Jorge De La Rosa for assignment.

Diekman was the fourth pitcher traded by the Rangers in the past two weeks. Lefty starter Cole Hamels and reliever Jesse Chavez were sent to the Chicago Cubs in separate deals earlier this month, and closer Keone Kela was traded to Pittsburgh late Monday night.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

