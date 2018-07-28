Showtime: Las Vegas to host 2019 WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will play its 2019 All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

The league said Saturday the game will take place on Saturday, July 27 at the home of Las Vegas Aces — the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

WNBA President Lisa Borders says Las Vegas fans have “enthusiastically supported the Aces” and next year will see the “best players in the world compete on the same court.”

The Aces have been a surprise this season, going 12-13 for ninth place in their first season in Las Vegas. They finished a league-worst 8-26 while playing in San Antonio last season.

“In Las Vegas, putting on a show is what we do and next summer will be no different,” said Bill Laimbeer, the Aces president and coach. “We expect to provide the WNBA players and fans with an experience like nothing they have seen before.”

The NBA summer league will be finished by the time of the All-Star Game. But there’s a good chance the U.S. men’s national team will be practicing that weekend, meaning NBA stars will be in town.

