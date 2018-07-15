Listen Live Sports

Sideline reporter hit by falling railing at new DC stadium

July 15, 2018 10:19 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The inaugural match at D.C. United’s new stadium was marred by a falling railing that hit a reporter shortly before the broadcast was to begin.

News outlets report the railing struck the team’s director of communications and sideline reporter, Lindsay Simpson, at Audi Field on Saturday night. The team confirmed she was unable to appear on the broadcast of the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

She was treated on-site by medics. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

WJLA-TV reported staffers were seen securing railings with duct tape around the stadium, which cost upward of $400 million. It’s unclear whether any other railings fell or if anyone else was struck by debris.

D.C. United went on to triumph 3-1 over the Whitecaps, celebrating the debut of English star Wayne Rooney.

