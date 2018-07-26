Listen Live Sports

Six Chinese reach Jiangxi Open quarterfinals

July 26, 2018 10:49 am
 
NANCHANG, China (AP) — Third-seeded Magda Linette of Poland reached her third quarterfinal of the year at the Jiangxi Open when she beat Eri Hozumi of Japan 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday.

Linette, trying to win her first WTA title, will face Australian Open junior champion and qualifier Liang En-Shuo of Taiwan.

Sixth-seeded Zheng Saisai of China defeated qualifier Karman Thandi of India 6-4, 6-0. Zheng will face first-time career quarterfinalist Xun Fang Ying, who defeated Lu Jing-Jing 6-4, 7-5.

Also, Liu Fangzhou upset eighth-seeded Han Xinyun 6-3, 6-3 for her second career quarterfinal, where she will play second-seeded Wang Qiang, another Chinese.

Six Chinese players feature in the quarterfinals, and three are guaranteed to make the semifinals.

