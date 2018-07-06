Sky-Aces, Box

CHICAGO (80)

DeShields 2-6 6-6 11, Dolson 2-8 2-2 8, Quigley 6-12 0-0 13, Vandersloot 3-9 2-3 9, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Coates 2-2 0-0 4, Copper 3-8 0-0 7, Harper 1-2 0-0 2, Montgomery 1-1 0-0 2, Ndour 3-4 0-0 8, Parker 4-13 2-2 10. Totals 30-70 12-13 80.

LAS VEGAS (84)

Bone 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 11-21 5-6 28, Plum 3-6 0-0 8, Wilson 10-23 4-6 24, Young 3-13 1-2 7, Coffey 1-4 0-0 2, Hamby 0-0 2-2 2, Jefferson 1-4 3-4 5, Nared 0-0 0-0 0, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Swords 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 33-78 15-20 84.

Chicago 24 29 16 11—80 Las Vegas 23 28 20 13—84

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-21 (Ndour 2-2, Dolson 2-4, Copper 1-2, Quigley 1-2, DeShields 1-5, Vandersloot 1-6), Las Vegas 3-7 (Plum 2-3, McBride 1-3, Jefferson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Parker 9), Las Vegas 40 (Swords 12). Assists_Chicago 20 (Vandersloot 9), Las Vegas 22 (McBride 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 15, Las Vegas 11. Technicals_Chicago coach Sky (Defensive three second). A_4,699 (12,000).

