Sky-Mystics, Box

CHICAGO (72)

DeShields 4-13 2-2 10, Dolson 5-7 2-2 12, Parker 4-8 0-0 8, Quigley 6-17 3-3 17, Vandersloot 4-8 1-2 11, Coates 1-2 0-0 2, Copper 0-2 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-10 2-4 12. Totals 29-67 10-13 72.

WASHINGTON (88)

Atkins 8-14 5-6 25, Cloud 3-8 0-0 8, Delle Donne 10-19 3-4 25, Sanders 3-5 4-5 10, Toliver 3-10 4-4 13, Currie 0-1 0-0 0, Hawkins 1-4 1-1 3, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Ruffin-Pratt 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 17-20 88.

Chicago 25 8 21 18—72 Washington 25 20 20 23—88

3-Point Goals_Chicago 4-21 (Vandersloot 2-5, Quigley 2-9, Dolson 0-2, Copper 0-2, DeShields 0-3), Washington 11-23 (Atkins 4-7, Toliver 3-5, Delle Donne 2-3, Cloud 2-4, Currie 0-1, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 31 (DeShields 6), Washington 39 (Sanders 8). Assists_Chicago 19 (Vandersloot 9), Washington 19 (Cloud 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Washington 17. A_5,858 (20,356).

