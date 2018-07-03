Sky-Wings, Box

CHICAGO (85)

DeShields 7-13 5-5 20, Dolson 3-4 0-0 7, Quigley 7-15 2-2 18, Vandersloot 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 1-7 2-2 4, Coates 5-7 0-0 10, Copper 0-2 0-0 0, Faulkner 3-12 2-2 9, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour 0-1 1-2 1, Parker 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 31-72 15-17 85.

DALLAS (108)

Cambage 16-20 4-5 37, Diggins-Smith 8-12 1-1 20, Gray 4-10 0-0 10, Johnson 4-9 0-0 9, Thornton 1-7 2-2 4, Davis 2-6 0-0 4, George 2-3 0-0 5, Powers 2-5 1-1 5, Romero 1-1 0-0 2, Stevens 5-6 1-1 12. Totals 45-79 9-10 108.

Chicago 26 23 19 17— 85 Dallas 28 23 32 25—108

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-23 (Vandersloot 3-4, Quigley 2-6, Dolson 1-1, DeShields 1-4, Faulkner 1-6, Williams 0-2), Dallas 9-23 (Diggins-Smith 3-4, Gray 2-7, Stevens 1-1, George 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Cambage 1-2, Powers 0-2, Thornton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 31 (Dolson 5), Dallas 36 (Cambage 10). Assists_Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 7), Dallas 26 (Gray, Diggins-Smith 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Dallas 15. A_4,012 (7,000).

