Skylar Diggins-Smith leads Wings over Liberty 97-87

July 8, 2018 6:38 pm
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 97-87 on Sunday.

The Wings (10-8) had their largest lead at 88-65 on Allisha Gray’s 3-pointer with 6:27 left in the game. Dallas still led by 20 with three minutes to go before the Liberty (5-14) closed the game on a 15-5 run.

Liz Cambage added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings, who won their third straight. Gray scored 15 and Azura Stevens had 13.

Dallas pulled away with an 8-1 run to end the first quarter with a 30-22 lead and had a 12-0 run in the third quarter to build the lead to 63-42.

Tina Charles had 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Liberty. Amanda Zahui B added 12 points and Epiphanny Prince scored 11.

