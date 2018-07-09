Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Slain man’s wake had things he loved: Celtics, TV, snacks

July 9, 2018 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After a young New Orleans man was killed, his grieving family chose to remember him doing what he loved: sitting in front of a TV with his beloved Boston Celtics on the screen.

The body of 18-year-old Renard Matthews, who died from a gunshot wound to the head on June 25, was dressed in a Celtics jersey at Sunday wake at the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in the Treme (treh-MAY’) neighborhood. WDSU-TV reports his body was positioned in a chair and he had a video game controller in his lap. His favorite snacks were positioned on a nearby table and the floor.

The 18-year-old Matthews will be buried Tuesday.

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Information from: WDSU-TV, http://www.wdsu.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington