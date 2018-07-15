Sounders-Atlanta United, Sums

Seattle 1 0—1 Atlanta 0 1—1

First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 2 (penalty kick), 46th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 19 (Gressel), 48th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 15th; McCrary, Seattle, 26th; Escobar, Atlanta, 45th; Parkhurst, Atlanta, 56th; Lodeiro, Seattle, 94th.

Red Cards_McCrary, Seattle, 63rd.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Nick Uranga. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_72,243 (72,243)

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall (Gustav Svensson, 73rd), Jordan McCrary, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Osvaldo Alonso, 88th), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Kelvin Leerdam, 65th); Will Bruin, Nicolas Lodeiro.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar (Romario Williams, 80th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel, Chris McCann; Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba.

