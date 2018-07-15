Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sounders-Atlanta United, Sums

July 15, 2018 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle 1 0—1
Atlanta 0 1—1

First half_1, Seattle, Lodeiro, 2 (penalty kick), 46th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 19 (Gressel), 48th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 15th; McCrary, Seattle, 26th; Escobar, Atlanta, 45th; Parkhurst, Atlanta, 56th; Lodeiro, Seattle, 94th.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Red Cards_McCrary, Seattle, 63rd.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Nick Uranga. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_72,243 (72,243)

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall (Gustav Svensson, 73rd), Jordan McCrary, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Osvaldo Alonso, 88th), Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp (Kelvin Leerdam, 65th); Will Bruin, Nicolas Lodeiro.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar (Romario Williams, 80th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron, Julian Gressel, Chris McCann; Ezequiel Barco, Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington