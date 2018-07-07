Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sounders-Revolution, Sums

July 7, 2018 9:44 pm
 
Seattle 0 0—0
New England 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei; New England, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_Fagundez, New England, 41st; Lodeiro, Seattle, 42nd; Rowe, New England, 81st; Delem, Seattle, 93rd; Tolo, Seattle, 94th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_16,484 (20,000)

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Chad Marshall, Jordan McCrary, Nouhou Tolo; Jordy Delem, Magnus Eikrem (Clint Dempsey, 61st), Victor Rodriguez (Lamar Neagle, 92nd), Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Alex Roldan, 71st), Nicolas Lodeiro.

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Claude Dielna (Gabriel Somi, 46th), Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Scott Caldwell (Juan Agudelo, 56th), Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe; Cristian Penilla.

