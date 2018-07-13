Listen Live Sports

Southampton sign Denmark defender Vestergaard

July 13, 2018 6:46 am
 
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton signed Denmark defender Jannik Vestergaard from Borussia Monchengladbach to a four-year deal on Friday.

The two-meter (6-foot-6) center back was in Denmark’s World Cup squad but wasn’t summoned from the bench in all four of their games.

The 25-year-old Vestergaard has played almost 200 matches in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen, and Moenchengladbach since 2010, and appeared in the Champions League and Europa League.

“The club has followed me for quite some time and done a lot of scouting, which is also a good sign for me that they know my strengths and weaknesses,” Vestergaard said on the club website. “I feel I’m at a really good place to develop.”

