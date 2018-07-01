Listen Live Sports

Sparks get back on track with 87-71 win over Aces

July 1, 2018 7:08 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jantel Lavender scored 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks snapped a two-game skid with an 87-71 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points and Nneka Ogwumike and Candace Parker scored 12 apiece for Los Angeles (12-5). Ogwumike was making her return from a three-game absence due to a back injury.

Los Angeles led 59-37 at halftime and was never challenged in the second half. The Sparks had an 11-2 run to end the first quarter with a 10-point lead and opened the second with a 12-2 run to lead 42-22.

Tamera Young had 16 points to lead the Aces (6-12). Kayla McBride added 13 points, Kelsey Plum scored 12 and A’ja Wilson 10.

The Sparks avenged a 94-78 loss to the Aces on Friday night in Las Vegas.

