Sporting KC-Red Bulls, Sums

July 14, 2018 9:14 pm
 
Kansas City 1 1—2
New York 1 2—3

First half_1, New York, Wright-Phillips, 12 (Kaku), 4th minute. 2, Kansas City, Russell, 7 (Zusi), 8th.

Second half_3, Kansas City, Espinoza, 1 (Zusi), 51st. 4, New York, Rzatkowski, 1 (Adams), 72nd. 5, New York, Rzatkowski, 2 (Davis), 79th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Croizet, Kansas City, 17th; Muyl, New York, 31st.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, TJ Zablocki. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

A_16,793 (25,000)

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Emiliano Amor, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Felipe Gutierrez, 78th), Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gerso Fernandes (Kharlton Belmar, 60th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.

New York_Luis Robles; Connor Lade (Michael Murillo, 71st), Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Kaku (Marc Rzatkowski, 60th), Tyler Adams, Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Derrick Etienne, 59th), Daniel Royer; Bradley Wright-Phillips.

