Sports court overturns AC Milan’s ban from Europa League

July 20, 2018 7:30 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has overturned UEFA’s ban on AC Milan competing in the Europa League this season.

The court says the punishment was “not proportionate” even though UEFA was right to judge Milan had broken financial monitoring rules.

UEFA must now review the case and apply a “proportionate disciplinary measure,” the court says.

The court says UEFA had not “properly assessed” some relevant points, and the club’s finances improved after a takeover last week by a hedge fund in the United States.

The original sanction followed a spending spree last year under the club’s Chinese then-owners, who bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi in April 2017.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A last season and qualified for the Europa League.

