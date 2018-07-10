NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through July 9, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Hannelore Hanover (32) 6tm 5 5-0-0 346 1 2. Shartin N 5pm 14 11-1-0 269 2 3. Lather Up 3pc 8 7-0-0 228 3 4. Atlanta 3tf 4 4-0-0 217 4 5. McWicked (1) 7ph 6 4-1-0 174 5 6. Manchego 3tf 4 3-0-0 131 6 7. Ariana G 4tm 4 2-0-0 122 NR 8. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 5 3-2-0 97 8 9. Wolfgang 3tc 2 2-0-0 85 7 10. Marion Marauder 5th 5 3-2-0 49 10

Also: Courtly Choice 42, Filibuster Hanover 27, Crystal Fashion 26, Bit Of A Legend N 23, Foiled Again (2) 21, Stay Hungry 17, Keystone Velocity 10, Six Pack 9, Shower Play 8, Mission Accepted 6, Rockin Ron 4, Katkin America, Springsteen 3, Donttellmeagain 1, Emoticon Hanover 1, Fox Valley Gemini 1, Nutcracker Sweet 1, Physicallyinclined 1, Warrawee Ubeat 1, Will Take Charge 1, Youaremycandygirl 1.

