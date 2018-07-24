NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through July 23, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Hannelore Hanover (34) 6tm 6-6-0-0 349 1 2. McWicked (1) 7ph 8-6-1-0 244 2 3. Ariana G 4tm 5-3-0-0 235 3 4. Atlanta 3tf 5-5-0-0 195 6 5. Courtly Choice 3pc 8-6-0-0 177 4 6. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 6-4-2-0 142 5 7. Shartin N 5pm 15-11-1-0 130 7 8. Lather Up 3pc 8-7-0-0 125 8 9. Six Pack 3tc 6-5-1-0 113 9 10. Wolfgang 3tc 3-3-0-0 96 10

Also: Manchego 49, Plunge Blue Chip 46, Jimmy Freight 4, Marion Marauder 4, Evenin Of Pleasure 3, Filibuster Hanover 3, Phaetosive 3, Crystal Fashion 2, Kendall Seelster 2, Dorsoduro Hanover 1, Fox Valley Gemini 1, Springbridge Sassy 1.

