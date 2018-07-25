Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stars forward Mattias Janmark signs $2.3M deal for 2018-19

July 25, 2018 1:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Mattias Janmark has signed a $2.3 million contract for the 2018-19 season.

Janmark was a restricted free agent before the deal announced Wednesday by the team.

After missing all of 2016-17 because of a preseason knee injury, the 25-year-old Swede played 81 games last season for the Stars. He had 19 goals and 15 assists, including two shorthanded goals and four game-winning goals.

General manager Jim Nill said Janmark is a strong and versatile player who always makes his presence felt when on the ice.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Janmark had 15 goals and 14 assists in 73 games as a rookie in 2015-16. He also had two goals and three assists in 12 playoff games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington