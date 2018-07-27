Listen Live Sports

State interested in keeping Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle

July 27, 2018
 
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says it is interested in moving forward on a plan that would keep the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.

The agency says key agreement areas such as compensation for using the island park, the number of days race officials need for setup and teardown, and offsetting revenue lost from the use of island facilities during the event need to be resolved.

DNR Parks and Recreation chief Ron Olson says the next step is presenting what the agency believes are “fair and equitable changes” to the race proposal.

Olson says the Detroit Grand Prix first was held on Belle Isle in 1992 to 2001 and again in 2007-2008. It has been run on Belle Isle every year since 2012.

The DNR manages Belle Isle operations.

