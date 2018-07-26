Listen Live Sports

State: Olympic agency boss charged drinks to state cards

July 26, 2018 7:15 pm
 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — A former executive at the agency that maintains winter Olympic facilities in Lake Placid, New York, is accused of using state-issued credit cards to run up thousands of dollars in bar bills.

State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott says 34-year-old Padraig Powers, of Lake Placid, was charged Thursday with grand larceny and official misconduct. He had been the Olympic Regional Development Authority’s director of finance and internal controls officer.

Scott says Powers routinely used state credit cards from 2013 to 2017 for more than $6,300 in personal purchases, mostly alcoholic drinks. ORDA alerted the Inspector General’s office after its own internal audit found irregularities.

Powers was arraigned in village court and released pending his next appearance on Aug. 16.

It could not immediately be determined if he had an attorney.

