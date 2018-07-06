Listen Live Sports

Stewart scores 29 to help Storm beat Dream 95-86

July 6, 2018 9:26 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 29 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to help the Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 95-86 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Sue Bird added 18 points and 10 assists, Alysha Clark scored 14 points and Jewell Loyd had 11 for Seattle (14-5). Natasha Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After Atlanta (8-9) jumped to a 9-2 lead, the Storm scored 14 of the next 15 points and never again trailed. Stewart converted a four-point play and then hit a jumper to spark a 14-0 run that made it 50-21 with a minute left in the first half.

The Dream outscored Seattle 29-19 in the third quarter and a 3-pointer by Tiffany Hayes trimmed their deficit to 72-66 early in the fourth, but Atlanta got no closer. Loyd answered with a 3 and then a pull-up jumper to push the lead back into double figures.

Angel McCoughtry scored 26 points and Hayes added 23 for the Dream.

Seattle shot 51.4 percent from the field, including 9 of 20 from 3-point range.

