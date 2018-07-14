Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stewart scores 35, grabs 10 boards; Storm beats Wings 91-84

July 14, 2018 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had a season-high 35 points, including three 3-pointers, and 20 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 91-84 on Saturday night.

Natasha Howard scored 17 points and Jewell Loyd added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Seattle (16-6).

Dallas (12-9) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Stewart was fouled as she hit a short jumper in the lane and missed the free throw, but Howard’s offensive rebound and putback gave the Storm an 80-77 lead with 90 seconds to go. Liz Cambage answered with a layup, but was immediately called for a technical foul. Stewart hit the ensuing free throw and then Sue Bird made a 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead to five with a minute remaining. Loyd, Alysha Clark and Stewart combined to make 7-of-8 free throws from there to seal it.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Cambage led Dallas with 23 points, on 10-of-15 shooting, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 21 points, seven assists and a season-high five steals. Kayla Thornton added a career-best 18 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington