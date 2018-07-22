Storm-Dream, Box

SEATTLE (74)

Bird 4-7 0-0 12, Clark 1-7 0-0 3, Howard 2-7 0-0 4, Loyd 4-12 2-2 11, Stewart 13-23 3-4 31, Canada 2-9 1-1 5, Langhorne 2-3 0-0 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 1-2 1, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-72 7-9 74.

ATLANTA (87)

Breland 3-8 2-2 8, Hayes 7-14 1-2 16, McCoughtry 6-12 4-6 16, Montgomery 1-4 2-3 4, Williams 7-9 3-6 17, Bentley 4-10 0-0 9, Billings 3-5 2-2 8, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 1-2 0-0 2, Sykes 3-7 1-2 7. Totals 35-71 15-23 87.

Seattle 22 12 24 16—74 Atlanta 28 19 23 17—87

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-29 (Bird 4-6, Stewart 2-7, Whitcomb 1-1, Clark 1-4, Loyd 1-6, Quinn 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Canada 0-3), Atlanta 2-11 (Hayes 1-2, Bentley 1-2, Sykes 0-2, McCoughtry 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 35 (Stewart 8), Atlanta 42 (Williams 9). Assists_Seattle 16 (Bird 6), Atlanta 21 (Hayes 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Atlanta 16. A_4,916 (8,600).

