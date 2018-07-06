Storm-Dream, Box

SEATTLE (95)

Bird 7-17 1-2 18, Clark 6-9 1-1 14, Howard 4-6 2-4 10, Loyd 4-8 2-4 11, Stewart 10-17 8-10 29, Canada 1-2 0-0 3, Langhorne 0-2 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 3-7 0-0 8, Paris 1-1 0-0 2, Quinn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-70 14-21 95.

ATLANTA (86)

Breland 1-1 0-0 2, Hayes 7-14 6-6 23, McCoughtry 8-18 7-9 26, Montgomery 2-10 4-5 10, Williams 2-6 1-2 5, Billings 1-3 2-2 4, Clarendon 0-3 0-0 0, Dantas 1-6 0-0 2, McGee-Stafford 1-1 0-0 2, Sykes 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 28-73 20-24 86.

Seattle 23 30 19 23—95 Atlanta 16 18 29 23—86

3-Point Goals_Seattle 9-20 (Bird 3-7, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3, Canada 1-1, Loyd 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Clark 1-3, Howard 0-1), Atlanta 10-26 (McCoughtry 3-4, Hayes 3-6, Sykes 2-4, Montgomery 2-9, Clarendon 0-1, Dantas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 37 (Howard 11), Atlanta 30 (Sykes 6). Assists_Seattle 23 (Bird 10), Atlanta 19 (Dantas 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 19, Atlanta 19. Technicals_Hayes. A_3,935 (8,600).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.