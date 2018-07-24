Storm-Fever, Box

SEATTLE (92)

Bird 4-10 0-0 11, Clark 2-3 1-1 5, Howard 7-14 2-3 16, Loyd 4-8 2-3 13, Stewart 10-16 3-4 26, Canada 3-6 0-0 7, Langhorne 2-4 0-0 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-6 0-0 3, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 2-2 0-0 4, Whitcomb 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-71 8-11 92.

INDIANA (72)

Achonwa 3-14 0-0 6, Dupree 7-15 0-0 14, Pondexter 4-8 1-2 10, Vivians 1-1 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-7 4-4 7, K.Mitchell 8-18 7-7 26, Mavunga 1-4 0-0 2, McCall 1-2 0-0 2, T.Mitchell 1-7 1-2 3, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-78 13-15 72.

Seattle 29 17 25 21—92 Indiana 21 13 19 19—72

3-Point Goals_Seattle 12-28 (Stewart 3-4, Loyd 3-5, Bird 3-8, Whitcomb 1-2, Canada 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Clark 0-1, Langhorne 0-1, Howard 0-1), Indiana 5-17 (K.Mitchell 3-10, Pondexter 1-2, Wheeler 1-2, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 39 (Stewart 10), Indiana 41 (Dupree 12). Assists_Seattle 25 (Bird 11), Indiana 17 (Wheeler, Dupree 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Indiana 13. A_5,908 (18,165).

