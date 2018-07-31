Storm-Mercury, Box

SEATTLE (102)

Bird 2-4 0-0 5, Clark 5-7 0-0 13, Howard 5-8 5-6 15, Loyd 11-20 2-2 29, Stewart 6-14 3-3 16, Canada 4-8 1-2 9, Langhorne 4-4 0-0 8, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Paris 1-2 0-0 2, Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-74 11-13 102.

PHOENIX (90)

Bonner 5-14 3-3 14, Griner 9-16 7-10 25, January 2-6 0-0 4, Little 1-4 0-0 2, Taurasi 7-15 4-5 20, Gulich 0-0 1-2 1, Mitchell 3-6 1-2 7, Peters 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 3-3 1-2 7, Talbot 2-3 0-0 6, Turner 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-72 17-24 90.

Seattle 23 30 28 21—102 Phoenix 24 20 16 30— 90

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-22 (Loyd 5-7, Clark 3-4, Whitcomb 1-2, Bird 1-2, Stewart 1-3, Howard 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Canada 0-2), Phoenix 5-21 (Talbot 2-3, Taurasi 2-6, Bonner 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Peters 0-1, Little 0-1, January 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 36 (Howard 10), Phoenix 32 (Griner 6). Assists_Seattle 24 (Bird 5), Phoenix 25 (Griner, January 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 17, Phoenix 14.

