Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Storm-Sun, Box

July 20, 2018 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SEATTLE (78)

Bird 7-13 0-0 17, Clark 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 2-9 0-0 4, Loyd 11-15 5-5 31, Stewart 3-11 2-2 10, Canada 1-3 2-2 5, Langhorne 1-3 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Paris 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-68 9-9 78.

CONNECTICUT (65)

A.Thomas 1-7 2-2 4, J.Thomas 1-7 1-1 3, Ogwumike 9-14 3-4 21, Stricklen 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Banham 1-5 0-0 2, Clarendon 3-4 0-0 6, J.Jones 2-7 4-4 9, Laney 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 25-62 10-11 65.

Seattle 10 19 23 26—78
Connecticut 15 18 15 17—65

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-25 (Loyd 4-6, Bird 3-4, Stewart 2-4, Whitcomb 1-1, Canada 1-2, Clark 0-2, Howard 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4), Connecticut 5-17 (Stricklen 3-5, J.Jones 1-2, Tuck 1-2, Williams 0-1, J.Thomas 0-3, Banham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Howard, Stewart 6), Connecticut 38 (Ogwumike 12). Assists_Seattle 13 (Bird 5), Connecticut 18 (Banham 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Connecticut 16. A_7,908 (9,323).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington