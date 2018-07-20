Storm-Sun, Box

SEATTLE (78)

Bird 7-13 0-0 17, Clark 2-6 0-0 4, Howard 2-9 0-0 4, Loyd 11-15 5-5 31, Stewart 3-11 2-2 10, Canada 1-3 2-2 5, Langhorne 1-3 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Paris 0-2 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-68 9-9 78.

CONNECTICUT (65)

A.Thomas 1-7 2-2 4, J.Thomas 1-7 1-1 3, Ogwumike 9-14 3-4 21, Stricklen 3-6 0-0 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Banham 1-5 0-0 2, Clarendon 3-4 0-0 6, J.Jones 2-7 4-4 9, Laney 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 25-62 10-11 65.

Seattle 10 19 23 26—78 Connecticut 15 18 15 17—65

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-25 (Loyd 4-6, Bird 3-4, Stewart 2-4, Whitcomb 1-1, Canada 1-2, Clark 0-2, Howard 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4), Connecticut 5-17 (Stricklen 3-5, J.Jones 1-2, Tuck 1-2, Williams 0-1, J.Thomas 0-3, Banham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Howard, Stewart 6), Connecticut 38 (Ogwumike 12). Assists_Seattle 13 (Bird 5), Connecticut 18 (Banham 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Connecticut 16. A_7,908 (9,323).

