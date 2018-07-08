Sun-Aces, Box

CONNECTICUT (90)

Banham 1-5 0-0 3, J.Jones 5-8 4-6 16, J.Thomas 4-12 0-0 8, Ogwumike 6-12 3-4 15, Stricklen 2-4 0-0 4, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Bentley 4-12 0-0 10, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Laney 5-7 0-0 10, Tuck 8-15 0-0 20. Totals 37-82 7-10 90.

LAS VEGAS (94)

Bone 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 10-20 4-5 27, Plum 4-7 0-0 9, Wilson 13-24 8-9 34, Young 4-8 1-2 9, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Hamby 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 3-5 3-3 9, Nared 0-2 0-0 0, Park 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-75 16-19 94.

Connecticut 15 25 36 14—90 Las Vegas 22 19 24 29—94

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-29 (Tuck 4-7, J.Jones 2-5, Bentley 2-5, Banham 1-4, Stricklen 0-1, Brown 0-2, J.Thomas 0-5), Las Vegas 4-13 (McBride 3-6, Plum 1-3, Nared 0-1, Park 0-1, Hamby 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 34 (Ogwumike 11), Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 14). Assists_Connecticut 24 (J.Thomas 8), Las Vegas 26 (Plum 10). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Las Vegas 12. A_3,363 (12,000).

