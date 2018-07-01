Sun-Storm, Box

CONNECTICUT (70)

Banham 2-6 0-0 5, J.Jones 4-8 0-0 10, J.Thomas 4-15 1-1 9, Ogwumike 3-8 2-2 8, Stricklen 1-3 0-0 3, B.Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Bentley 6-12 2-4 15, Brown 1-5 1-2 4, Laney 5-8 1-1 11, Tuck 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 27-72 10-16 70.

SEATTLE (84)

Bird 4-9 0-0 11, Clark 3-9 0-0 7, Howard 6-9 0-0 13, Loyd 3-6 4-4 11, Stewart 5-10 1-1 11, Canada 4-8 2-2 10, Langhorne 3-6 1-1 7, Mosqueda-Lewis 4-7 0-0 10, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Quinn 1-3 0-0 2, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 34-73 8-8 84.

Connecticut 15 20 13 22—70 Seattle 23 24 21 16—84

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-24 (J.Jones 2-2, Brown 1-3, Stricklen 1-3, Bentley 1-4, Banham 1-5, Laney 0-1, Tuck 0-2, J.Thomas 0-4), Seattle 8-25 (Bird 3-5, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3, Howard 1-2, Clark 1-3, Loyd 1-3, Quinn 0-1, Canada 0-2, Stewart 0-3, Whitcomb 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 39 (B.Jones, J.Thomas, Laney, Ogwumike 6), Seattle 34 (Howard 8). Assists_Connecticut 15 (Bentley 4), Seattle 23 (Bird 9). Total Fouls_Connecticut 12, Seattle 15. A_9,307 (15,354).

