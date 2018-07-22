Sun-Wings, Box

CONNECTICUT (92)

A.Thomas 4-12 1-2 9, J.Thomas 4-8 2-3 11, Ogwumike 3-4 4-6 10, Stricklen 8-13 0-0 24, Williams 7-17 1-2 15, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Clarendon 1-2 0-0 2, J.Jones 7-11 0-0 15, Laney 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-74 8-13 92.

DALLAS (75)

Cambage 11-19 3-6 25, Diggins-Smith 3-6 1-2 8, Gray 3-6 2-2 8, Johnson 4-8 2-2 11, Thornton 4-11 2-2 11, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, George 2-5 0-0 5, Stevens 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 10-14 75.

Connecticut 29 15 25 23—92 Dallas 20 18 19 18—75

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 10-20 (Stricklen 8-11, J.Thomas 1-3, J.Jones 1-5, Williams 0-1), Dallas 5-21 (George 1-1, Stevens 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-4, Johnson 1-4, Thornton 1-5, Davis 0-1, Cambage 0-2, Gray 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (A.Thomas 8), Dallas 29 (Cambage 10). Assists_Connecticut 23 (J.Thomas 9), Dallas 19 (Cambage, Gray 5). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Dallas 15. Technicals_Ogwumike 2. Ejected_Ogwumike. A_4,935 (7,000).

