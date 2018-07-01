Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Corban Joseph outright to Bowie (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Marc Rzepczynski from Columbus. Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES —Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of RHP David Hale from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Martin Perez to Frisco (TL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 3B Deven Marrero on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Sent RHP Eddie Butler to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded C Joe Hudson to the L.A. Angels for cash.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned SS Orlando Arcia to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Thompson from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated RHP Pat Neshek from the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Robert De La Hoz.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jordan Cummings.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Gs Kevin Huerter, Trae Young and Jaylen Adams and F Omari Spellman.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Oliver Ekman-Larsson to an eight-year contract, F Michael Grabner to a three-year contract and D Niklas Hjalmarsson to a two-year contract extension.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Fs Austin Czarnik to a two-year contract and Derek Ryan to a three-year contract. Re-signed D Dalton Prout to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed terms with G Petr Mrazek on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Chris Kunitz and G Cam Ward on one-year contracts, D Brandon Manning on a two-year contract and D Adam Boqvist on a three-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Blake Comeau to a three-year contract, RW Valeri Nichushkin and G Anton Khudobin to two-year contracts, G Colton Point to a three-year, entry-level contract, D Joel Hanley to a one-year, two-way contract, LW Michael Mersch to a two-year, two-way contract and D Roman Polak to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Mike Green to a two-year contract extension, RW Thomas Vanek to a one-year contract and G Jonathan Bernier to a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with C Wade Megan, D Jake Chelios and G Harri Sateri on one-year contracts and LW Chris Terry on a two-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed C Jared McCann to a two-year contract and G Michael Hutchinson to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Greg Pateryn and Nick Seeler on three-year contracts and F J.T. Brown on a two-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with F Tomas Plekanec on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed C Matt Cullen to a one-year contract and D Jack Johnson to a five-year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F David Perrson to a four-year contract, C Tyler Bozak to a three-year contract and G Chad Johnson to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Agreed to terms with LW John Tavares on a seven-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Jay Beagle to a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Martin Fehervary to a three-year, entry-level contract and C Nic Dowd to a one-year contract.

