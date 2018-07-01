Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned INF Corban Joseph outright to Bowie (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Marc Rzepczynski from Columbus. Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned LHP Cionel Pererz to Corpus Christi (TL). Reinstated 1B Yuli Gurriel from paternity leave.

NEW YORK YANKEES —Optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of RHP David Hale from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Martin Perez to Frisco (TL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed 3B Deven Marrero on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Friday. Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL). Sent RHP Eddie Butler to Iowa for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded C Joe Hudson to the L.A. Angels for cash.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Dan Straily from the restricted list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned SS Orlando Arcia to Colorado Springs (PCL). Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Zac Curtis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Thompson from Lehigh Valley. Reinstated RHP Pat Neshek from the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Luke Gregerson to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated OF Matt Szczur for assignment. Optioned SS Allen Cordoba to Lake Elsinore (Cal). Recalled 2B Carlos Asuaje from El Paso (PCL). Agreed to terms with LHP Ryan Weathers.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Evan Smith.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Tommy Mendonca.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Julio Eusebio.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Robert De La Hoz.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jordan Cummings.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHPs Matt Chavarria and Jacob Gangelhoff.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed Gs Kevin Huerter, Trae Young and Jaylen Adams and F Omari Spellman.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Malik Newman to a two-way contract and C Moritz Wagner.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Jaren Jackson Jr. to a multiyear contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed F Marvin Bagley III.

Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Cappie Pondexter. Waived G Hind Ben Abdelkader.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Oliver Ekman-Larsson to an eight-year contract, F Michael Grabner to a three-year contract and D Niklas Hjalmarsson to a two-year contract extension.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed G Jaroslav Halak, Fs Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner to two-year contracts, D John Moore to a five-year contract, D Cody Goloubef and F Mark McNeill to one-year, two-way contracts, and D Axel Andersson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Brandon Hickey to a two-year, entry-level contract, G Scott Wedgewood on a one-year, two-way contract and F Scott Wilson to a two-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Fs Austin Czarnik to a two-year contract and Derek Ryan to a three-year contract. Re-signed D Dalton Prout to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed terms with G Petr Mrazek on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Chris Kunitz and G Cam Ward on one-year contracts, D Brandon Manning on a two-year contract and D Adam Boqvist on a three-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Ian Cole and F Matt Calvert to three-year contracts.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Riley Nash to a three-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Blake Comeau to a three-year contract, RW Valeri Nichushkin and G Anton Khudobin to two-year contracts, G Colton Point to a three-year, entry-level contract, D Joel Hanley and RW Erik Condra to one-year, two-way contracts, LW Michael Mersch to a two-year, two-way contract and D Roman Polak to a one-year contract. Signed C Joel L’Esperance to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Mike Green to a two-year contract extension, RW Thomas Vanek to a one-year contract and G Jonathan Bernier to a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with C Wade Megan, D Jake Chelios and G Harri Sateri on one-year contracts and LW Chris Terry on a two-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed C Jared McCann to a two-year contract and G Michael Hutchinson to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with D Greg Pateryn and Nick Seeler on three-year contracts and F J.T. Brown on a two-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Agreed to terms with F Tomas Plekanec on a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Connor Brickley, D Jarred Tinordi and F Rocco Grimaldi to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Eric Gryba, F Kurtis Gabriel and D John Ramage to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Vladislav Namestnikov on a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed C Matt Cullen to a one-year contract and D Jack Johnson to a five-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Logan Couture to an eight-year contract extension.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F David Perrson to a four-year contract, C Tyler Bozak to a three-year contract and G Chad Johnson to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Agreed to terms with LW John Tavares on a seven-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Jay Beagle to a four-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed C Paul Stastny to a three-year contract and D Nick Holden to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed D Martin Fehervary to a three-year, entry-level contract and C Nic Dowd to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Kelly Mathis assistant women’s basketball coach.

