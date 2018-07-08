Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Christian Vazquez and LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day DL; Johnson retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP William Cuevas from Pawtucket (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Brasier from Pawtucket. Transferred RHP Austin Maddox to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Justin Grimm. Placed RHP Jakub Junis on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Paul Blackburn on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the 10-day DL. Sent RHP Trevor Cahill to Nashville (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jaime Schultz from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Jason Bahr to Down East (Carolina). Transferred RHPs Tony Barnette and Matt Bush to the 60-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Rhiner Cruz on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Tim Mayza from Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Anthony Bass on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Selected the contract of RHP James Norwood from Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Daniel Corcino outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned OF JB Shuck outright to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Aaron Wilkerson to Colorado Springs (PCL). Placed C Manny Pina and OF Ryan Braun on the 10-day DL; Pina retroactive to Saturday. Designated LHP Mike Zagurski for assignment. Reinstated OF Lorenzo Cain from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Corbin Burnes from Colorado Springs. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham and INF Nate Orf from Colorado Springs.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Drew Smith to Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Las Vegas.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Yacksel Rios to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated C Francisco Cervelli from Altoona (EL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Kazuhisa Makita to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from San Antonio (TL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHPs Cody Gearrin and Jason Bahr and OF Austin Jackson to Texas for a player to be named or cash. Selected the contracts of OF Steven Duggar and RHP Ray Black from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Geoff Broussard and LHP Kellen Croce.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Kyle Zirbes. Signed INF Michael Hungate.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Martire Garcia.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Matched the offer sheet extended to G Zach LaVine.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Re-signed F Kevin Durant.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Traded C Bismack Biyombo and second-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020 to Charlotte, who sent G Julyan Stone to Chicago and C Timofey Mozgov to Orlando. Chicago sent G Jerian Grant to Orlando.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Devin Booker to a five-year contract.

