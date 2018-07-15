Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP Brian Johnson from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Eduardo Rodriguez on the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF Jose Fernandez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Paredes from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Fernando Romero to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Albert Almora Jr. on the family medical emergency list. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF Jonathan Villar on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Brett Phillips from Colorado Springs (PCL). Returned RHP Aaron Wilkerson (26th man) to Colorado Springs.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Kelby Tomlinson from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Trevor Gott from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Austin Voth to Syracuse.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHP Torey Deshazier.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Josh McAdams.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Riley MacDonald. Released RHPs Dany Paradis-Giroux and Joey Maher.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Phil Walby.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year, two-way contract.

