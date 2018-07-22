Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Andrew Cashner from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Brian Goodwin from Washington for RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jim Johnson from the DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated DH-1B Logan Morrison from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF-OF Willians Astudillo to Rochester (IL).

Advertisement

OAKLAND A’S — Optioned LHP Jeremy Bleich to Nashville (PCL).

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Shawon Dunston Jr. and INF Zach Racusin. Signed C Ray Gonzalez.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP German Márquez on the paternity list.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Removed RHP Dimitri Kourtis from the active roster to participate for the Greek national team.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Dominic Topoozian.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHPs Justin Martinez and Alberto Rodriguez.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP James Jones.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INF Matt Dacey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.