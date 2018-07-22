Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Andrew Cashner from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Brian Goodwin from Washington for RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL). Reinstated RHP Jim Johnson from the DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated DH-1B Logan Morrison from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF-OF Willians Astudillo and RHP Alan Busenitz to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned LHP Jeremy Bleich to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated C Mike Zunino from the 10-day DL. Optioned C David Freitas to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the 10-day DL. Activated RHP Luis Garcia from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sammy Solis from Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Shawon Dunston Jr. and INF Zach Racusin. Signed C Ray Gonzalez.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP German Márquez on the paternity list.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Removed RHP Dimitri Kourtis from the active roster to participate for the Greek national team.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Dominic Topoozian.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed RHP Tyler Badamo on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHPs Justin Martinez and Alberto Rodriguez.

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP James Jones.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INF Matt Dacey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Darius Leonard. Placed Ss Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker and G Jeremy Vujnovich on the PUP list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Saquon Barkley and DT RJ McIntosh.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Acquired QB Johnny Manziel and OL Tony Washington and Landon Rice from Hamilton for DE Jamaal Westerman, WR Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Announced an arbitrator awarded Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba a one-year contract for the 2018-19 season.

