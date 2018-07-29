Listen Live Sports

Sunday's Sports Transactions

July 29, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Chris Lee outright to Bowie (EL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Josh Smoker off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Fresno (PCL). Recalled INF Tyler White from Fresno.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Caleb Frare to the Chicago White Sox for international signing bonus pool money.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned C Adam Moore outright to Dufrham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned SS Ildemaro Vargas to Reno (PCL). Sent 3B Deven Marrero to the AZL Diamondbacks for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Preston Tucker to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Cory Mazzoni to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned LHP Kyle Crockett outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Ryan McMahon from Albuquerque. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Holliday on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Chad Bettis to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 2B Jonathan Villar to Colorado Springs (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to Binghamton (EL). Recalled SS Luis Guillorme from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent 3B Todd Frazier to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehaba assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Jesmuel Valentin to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Franmil Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles and LHP Jose Castillo from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the bereavement list. Assigned 1B Jose Marmolejos outright to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Michael Gulino.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Edward Cruz.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP Bo Hellquist.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Eduar Lopez.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Erick Wren.

