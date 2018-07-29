Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Chris Lee outright to Bowie (EL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day DL. Recalled SS Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Recalled RHP Adam Plutko from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed LHP Josh Smoker off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 26. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Fresno (PCL). Recalled INF Tyler White from Fresno.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Northwest Arkansas (TL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Caleb Frare to the Chicago White Sox for international signing bonus pool money.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 28. Recalled INF Franklin Barreto from Nashville (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned C Adam Moore outright to Dufrham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned SS Ildemaro Vargas to Reno (PCL). Sent 3B Deven Marrero to the AZL Diamondbacks for a rehab assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Preston Tucker to Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day DL. Acquired RHP Brad Brach from Baltimore for international signing bonus slot money.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Cory Mazzoni to Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned LHP Kyle Crockett outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF Ryan McMahon from Albuquerque. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Holliday on a minor league contract and assigned him to Grand Junction (Pioneer). Sent RHP Chad Bettis to Albuquerque for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 2B Jonathan Villar to Colorado Springs (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to Binghamton (EL). Recalled SS Luis Guillorme from Las Vegas (PCL). Sent 3B Todd Frazier to St. Lucie (FSL) for a rehaba assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Jesmuel Valentin to Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Franmil Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 10-day DL. Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles and LHP Jose Castillo from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the bereavement list. Assigned 1B Jose Marmolejos outright to Syracuse (IL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed C Michael Gulino.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Edward Cruz.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released LHP Bo Hellquist.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Eduar Lopez.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B Austin Bush.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Mason Klotz.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Named Lucas Laster pitching coach. Signed RHP Justin Garcia.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Danny Britt.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Ryan Russell. Released DE Owa Odighizuwa.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Erick Wren.
