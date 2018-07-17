Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh takes in All-Star Game

July 17, 2018 8:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, attended Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Washington.

The District of Columbia appellate court judge is an avid baseball fan and a Washington Nationals season ticket-holder. Kavanaugh was taking in the game from above first base.

Kavanaugh earned headlines last week after reports noted he had racked up significant credit card debt, which a White House official said was for Nationals regular-season and playoff tickets for which he was later reimbursed by friends.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

