Suspended Florida freshman leaving school after 2nd arrest

July 27, 2018 3:02 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida freshman Justin Watkins says he is leaving school three days after he was charged with hitting and strangling his girlfriend.

Watkins said Friday on Twitter he “will be leaving the university of Florida to better my opportunities.”

It was unlikely the Gators would have welcomed him back.

The 19-year-old Watkins was arrested Tuesday and charged with two third-degree felonies — false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.

First-year coach Dan Mullen suspended Watkins. Watkins was one of the top recruits in Mullen’s first signing class.

This was Watkins’ second arrest in 10 weeks. On May 9, he allegedly kicked his girlfriend’s car, broke her phone and followed her to her high school. Watkins was charged with trespassing at a public school.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

