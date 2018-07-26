Listen Live Sports

Talladega Superspeedway set for $50 million renovation

July 26, 2018 5:44 pm
 
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Talladega Superspeedway’s infield will undergo a $50 million renovation that will begin in October.

Track and International Speedway Corporation officials announced Thursday a project that includes a garage viewing walkway for fans and a new paddock club. Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch says it will be “the biggest construction project ever at Talladega.”

Construction will begin after NASCAR’s visit Oct. 12-14. It is expected to be completed in time for the 2019 fall race.

It will feature a two-level paddock club located near the end of pit road with seating for 600-plus fans, a bar and a 41-foot video screen. Other new additions will include four 25-person garage suites, along with wireless access and two new concession stands.

ISC Chief Executive Officer Lesa France Kennedy says it is “a world-class extension” of grandfather Bill France Sr.’s vision. France founded NASCAR.

