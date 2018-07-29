Listen Live Sports

Tarbell, Earthquakes tie Real Salt Lake 0-0

July 29, 2018 1:03 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Tarbell had three saves to help the San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Tarbell had his first clean sheet of the season and the third of his career. It was San Jose’s first shutout in 25 games, dating to a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sept. 16.

Nick Rimando had three saves in his sixth shutout of the season for Real Salt Lake (9-9-4).

The Earthquakes (2-12-7) are winless in their last 12 games after a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on May 12.

Real Salt Lake’s Albert Rusnak, who came in tied for second on the team with five goals this season, left the game due to neck pain in the seventh minute.

RSL has been outscored 25-8 and is 1-8-2 on the road this season.

